Trump denies conflict of interest over crypto. And, Vatican excommunicates rebel group

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President Trump's financial disclosures reveal that he and his family earned more than $1 billion through cryptocurrency ventures and other businesses last year, according to a 927-page report filed with the Office of Government Ethics. The report shows that more than $500 million came from the cryptocurrency venture "World Liberty Financial," which was co-founded by Trump family members. The sale of souvenir "meme" coins featuring Trump's image generated more than $600 million. Other income included more than $50 million from settlements with media companies and millions in profits from Trump-branded products like Bibles, sneakers and watches. These earnings, which have outpaced his real estate business, have sparked concerns about potential conflicts of interest. The White House released a statement denying any conflicts of interest, and spokesperson Anna Kelly applauded Trump for making the U.S. "the crypto capital of the world."

Andrew Harnik / Getty Images / Getty Images President Trump walks to board Air Force One as he departs Bismarck Municipal Airport on July 1, 2026, in Bismarck, North Dakota. Trump traveled to North Dakota to attend the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library dedication.

🎧 Democrats have had a lot to say regarding the president's earnings, NPR's Linda Kenyon tells Up First. Sen. Adam Schiff of California suggested Trump has earned more money in the first year of his current term than in the rest of his life combined. Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado referred to the president's cryptocurrency earnings as another example of what he described as "grift and corruption." Crow also highlighted that the president took his first flight yesterday on a brand-new Air Force One, a gift from a foreign government valued at roughly $400 million.

The Vatican this morning formalized the excommunications of the bishops and priests of the conservative group known as the Society of St. Pius X, declaring that it has entered schism and broken communion with the pope and the Catholic Church. The group, known as SSPX, celebrates the traditional Latin Mass and opposes some modern church reforms. In the Catholic Church, the appointment of new bishops is the responsibility of the pope. But yesterday, the group defied Pope Leo XIV by consecrating four bishops without his approval. The Society framed its actions as a defense of Catholic tradition. During the ceremony, the Rev. Davide Pagliarani, head of the Society of St. Pius X, described the consecrations as an act of service rather than rebellion. Two of the excommunicated men teach in the U.S., where the group's membership has been growing, according to the society.

A little over a week has passed since rare double earthquakes struck Venezuela. Thousands of people are feared dead as the official death toll continues to rise and hope diminishes for finding survivors in the rubble. Yesterday, the number of people killed by the quakes reached 2,295, and more than 11,200 people were injured, said Jorge Rodríguez, the president of Venezuela's National Assembly. Tens of thousands of people remain unaccounted for. The number of people left homeless could be staggering. An analysis of satellite data by Corey Scher and Jamon Van Den Hoek from Oregon State University estimated that 58,870 buildings were likely damaged or destroyed by the earthquakes. The U.N.'s International Organization for Migration has reported that up to 6.8 million people could be affected by the disaster, needing shelter, water, sanitation, healthcare and other relief items. Here are the most significant developments since the tragedy occurred.

The U.S. men's national team defeated Bosnia-Herzegovina 2-0, marking its first FIFA World Cup knockout round victory since 2002. With this win, the U.S. advances to the Round of 16, where it will face Belgium on July 6. The team will have to play without U.S. forward Folarin Balogun, who will be suspended after receiving a red card for a cleat-first challenge on Bosnian defender Tarik Muharemović. Balogun has scored three goals in three World Cup matches, including the first goal of yesterday's game. Balogun is currently the top goalscorer for the U.S. team in the 2026 World Cup.

🎧 NPR's Becky Sullivan says it's hard to know how the U.S. will fare against Belgium next week. The Belgian team easily beat the U.S. 5-2 in a friendly back in March, but Sullivan says Belgium also looks like one of the most beatable "good teams" in the tournament so far. So the U.S. has a good chance, even without Balogun. A win would bring the American men to the quarterfinals, the furthest they've ever advanced in a modern World Cup.

Life advice

Pulse/Getty Images / Corbis RF Stills / Corbis RF Stills Got a fridge full of half-eaten food like this rotisserie chicken and not sure what to do with it? Chefs share creative cooking tricks and storage techniques to motivate you to use it all up.

Don't let your leftovers go to waste. According to the nonprofit ReFED, about a quarter of all food products are wasted nationally. Life Kit spoke with chefs who shared clever storage techniques and cooking tips to help you make the most of your food scraps.

🍽️ Start with a mindset shift. Consider cooking with leftovers as a creative and experimental exercise rather than a guilt-driven one.

🍽️ Develop a collection of flexible, go-to recipes that can use up a variety of ingredients. For example, if you have leftover rice, you can cook it with other ingredients, such as rotisserie chicken and older vegetables, to make fried rice.

🍽️ Save yourself the guessing game of wondering what is in your fridge by labeling and dating your leftovers.

🍽️ Never throw away herb stems, as they still have the same herby flavor as the leaves. If you blend them with a clove of garlic and olive oil, you can create a base sauce. You can do the same thing with vegetables like broccoli to make soups.

For additional guidance on creative ways to use your leftover odds and ends, listen to this episode of NPR's Life Kit. Subscribe to the Life Kit newsletter for expert advice on love, money, relationships and more.

Picture show

LA Johnson / NPR / NPR Garland Jones, recreational therapist and senior program director of the YMCA of South Florida's special needs program, teaches Mackenzie Wesley, 5, to breathe safely in water by using a ping pong ball as a visual aid.

Children with autism are 160 times more likely to die from drowning compared to their peers, according to a 2017 study from Columbia University. This is largely because about half of autistic children have a tendency to wander away from safe environments. That fact, combined with an attraction to water, can be very dangerous. High-quality swim lessons can be a vital preventative measure to combat this issue. Florida, which has one of the highest childhood drowning rates in the nation, expanded a voucher program this month that puts children ages 1-7 who have autism at the front of the line for subsidized swim lessons. The YMCA of South Florida's low-cost Swim Buddies program is one of the largest programs specifically designed for children with disabilities in the area. One of its key features is its focus on individualization and one-on-one instruction, rather than traditional group lessons. Staff members assess each child's needs and tailor the lessons accordingly. Take a look at how this program is helping children with autism.

3 things to know before you go

Universal Images Group / Getty Images / Getty Images Photo Illustration of the new Wegovy 1.5 mg and 4 mg semaglutide tablets with injectable prescription weight loss pens on a white background. Its a prescription medicine used with a reduced calorie diet and physical activity. (Photo by: Michael Siluk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

A Medicare pilot program for GLP-1 drugs launched yesterday, allowing beneficiaries to get a weight loss prescription for $50 a month. Kroger is set to acquire the Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle grocery store chain for $1.65 billion. (via WESA) Dozens of states might be responsible for millions of dollars next year to help feed low-income families through the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, states with error rates of 6% or higher will be required to cover 5%, 10% or 15% of SNAP benefits in the coming years. (via KCUR)

This newsletter was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

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