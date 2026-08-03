The Water Resources Development Act of 2026 Advances with Arkansas Projects in Focus

The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee has unanimously passed the Water Resources Development Act of 2026 for full senate consideration. The biennial bill aims to strengthen national water resources infrastructure and support economic growth. It authorizes flood risk management, navigation and ecosystem restoration projects for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in addition to reauthorizing the Environmental Protection Agency’s drinking water and wastewater infrastructure programs, including increasing the State Revolving Funds. Senator John Boozman, a republican Senator for Arkansas and a member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, spoke with KASU about how the bill could benefit Arkansas.