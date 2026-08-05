As Iran war grinds on, military families learn to live with longer overseas deployments

As U.S. troop deaths mount in the war with Iran, military families cope with anxiety about their loved ones deployed in the Middle East.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Courtney Sanders, a mother of twin Navy officers and executive director of the nonprofit Blue Stars Families’ Chicagoland Chapter, and WHRO reporter Steve Walsh, who covers military and veterans affairs from Norfolk, Virginia.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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