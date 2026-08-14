2 workers share how helping kids at a community center has changed their lives

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LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Time now for StoryCorps. CaRonda and Patrick Drew are coordinators at a community center in Shreveport, Louisiana. At Friendship House, kids find everything from a hot meal to a music lesson. And it's not just the kids who get something out of it. CaRonda and Patrick sat down for StoryCorps with two volunteers. CaRonda starts by speaking with Peggie Jelks, a lifelong educator with a doctorate in education.

CARONDA DREW: I didn't know what to expect - if you were going to come in and you were going to be just a stern lady, you know? And is she going to talk down to the kids?

PEGGIE JELKS: Oh, you thought I was going to be formal and...

DREW: You was a doctor.

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DREW: You look good on paper, honey. But then when you hit that room, you had those arts, crafts. And there was a hug. I was like, OK, that's my kind of girl.

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DREW: And then I remember the day when you first started working with one of these little boys. This kid is in the second grade and could not write his name. All this baby would say, I can't. And you started him with the, yes, you can. You should stop saying what you can't do. Now if somebody been done wrote his name for him, he's like, I don't need you to do that. He's going to erase it and redo it for himself now.

JELKS: When I first started with him, he would not even say anything to me. And now sometimes he'll mosey up just so he can get close to me.

DREW: I mean, you did that. You did that.

JELKS: You have me blushing. You can't tell.

DREW: (Laughter).

JELKS: But even on those days when I don't feel like going, I say, I've got to go because it makes a difference to them and it's rewarding for me.

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DAN LAY JR: My name is Dan Lay Jr. My interview partner is Patrick Drew.

PATRICK DREW: I'm Patrick Drew, and I consider him my brother.

What keeps you coming back to the Friendship House...

LAY: Oh.

DREW: ...Time after time, day after day?

LAY: What keeps me coming back is the kids. You know about my son, Charles, who passed away. He was diagnosed with cancer in July of 2024, and so I was a little slow just getting back to the Friendship House.

But, gosh, the kids. I remember them asking, well, what happened? What did your son die of? They wanted to know so they could comfort me. And now, today, I think of those kids - they're like my sons (laughter). It's just being able to share with them and how y'all rallied around me. God has blessed me, and I want to be a blessing to you guys.

DREW: I think it's truly important to teach the kids, somebody love you besides your mama and your daddy. And you play a huge part in not just my life, but all the kids' life that you come across.

LAY: Well, you know, one of my favorite words is joy. I don't think I would have the level of joy that I have in my life had I not been able to cross paths with you. You're my buddy, man.

DREW: Love you, too.

LAY: (Laughter).

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FADEL: That's Patrick Drew with retired pastor Dan Lay. We also heard from CaRonda Drew and Peggie Jelks. Their conversations are archived at the Library of Congress.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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