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For National Book Award winner Elizabeth Acevedo, 'Anger is Only a Shadow'

WBUR
Published September 29, 2026 at 11:04 AM CDT
The cover of "Anger is Only a Shadow" and author Elizabeth Acevedo. (Courtesy of Harper Collins and Elizabeth Acevedo)
Courtesy of Harper Collins and Elizabeth Acevedo
The cover of "Anger is Only a Shadow" and author Elizabeth Acevedo. (Courtesy of Harper Collins and Elizabeth Acevedo)

Elizabeth Acevedo is a poet and a winner of the National book award for Young People’s literature. Her latest young adult book, “Anger is Only a Shadow”, tells the story of rebellious teen whose determination to stay out of juvenile detention is constantly tested.

Acevedo spoke with Here & Now‘s Emiko Tamagawa at WBUR CitySpace. This is an excerpt of that conversation.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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