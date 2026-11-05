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The ROOT of Rural Health Project Received Funding to Continue Research

KASU | By Lexie Burns
Published November 5, 2026 at 9:33 AM CST
From left: Rural Health Transformation Project Director Brad Nye; Department of Finance and Administration Secretary Jim Hudson; Arkansas Surgeon General Kay Chandler; Deacue Fields, head of the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture; Jessica Vincent, UADA assistant professor of health; Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders; Heather Wingo, extension immunization educator; Nina Roofe, head of UADA Family and Consumer Sciences; Arkansas Secretary of Health Renee Mallory. Not visible: Arkansas Department of Human Services Secretary Janet Mann and Arkansas State Crime Laboratory Director Dr. Ted Brown. Taken Sept. 24, 2026, at the Governor's Mansion. (Photo by Will Newton)
University of Arkansas Division of Agriculutre
From left: Rural Health Transformation Project Director Brad Nye; Department of Finance and Administration Secretary Jim Hudson; Arkansas Surgeon General Kay Chandler; Deacue Fields, head of the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture; Jessica Vincent, UADA assistant professor of health; Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders; Heather Wingo, extension immunization educator; Nina Roofe, head of UADA Family and Consumer Sciences; Arkansas Secretary of Health Renee Mallory. Not visible: Arkansas Department of Human Services Secretary Janet Mann and Arkansas State Crime Laboratory Director Dr. Ted Brown. Taken Sept. 24, 2026, at the Governor's Mansion. (Photo by Will Newton)

Various Arkansas groups have been receiving funding through the Rural Health Transformation Program. Jessica Vincent is a professor and extension community and public health outreach specialist with the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture. Heather Wingo is an extension immunization educator from the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture. They say funding from the Rural Health Transformation Program will help them with research as part of their ROOT of Rural Health Project.

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Lexie Burns
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