Diwali Celebrations Continue on the A-State Campus

While Diwali has passed, celebrations aren’t over just yet. The Indian Student Organization at A-State will be holding a Diwali celebration this Saturday, November 14th. Pradeep Mishra is the director of printing and mailing services, faculty of graphic communications, and the faculty advisor for the Indian Student Organization at A-State. He says many people don’t celebrate Diwali outside of their home on the actual day. That’s why the Indian Student Organization is holding their function a week later.