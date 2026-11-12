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Diwali Celebrations Continue on the A-State Campus

KASU | By Lexie Burns
Published November 12, 2026 at 1:57 PM CST
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While Diwali has passed, celebrations aren’t over just yet. The Indian Student Organization at A-State will be holding a Diwali celebration this Saturday, November 14th. Pradeep Mishra is the director of printing and mailing services, faculty of graphic communications, and the faculty advisor for the Indian Student Organization at A-State. He says many people don’t celebrate Diwali outside of their home on the actual day. That’s why the Indian Student Organization is holding their function a week later.
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Lexie Burns
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