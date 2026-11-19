Haiti is preparing for a presidential election early next year. The country hasn’t had an elected president since Jovenel Moïse was assassinated in 2021, and this week, a Florida man was found guilty in a plot to kill him.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Jacqueline Charles, the Caribbean correspondent for the Miami Herald, about the country’s political future and her reporting on the case.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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