University of Arkansas breaks ground on Northeast Rice Research and Extension Center with focus on consumer education

The University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture has announced the groundbreaking of the Northeast Rice Research and Extension Center in Harrisburg. Content partners KAIT report that the center, which will include an education component, is aimed at educating consumers and youth about agriculture and its impact on their lives.

During the ground breaking ceremony, Deacue Fields, the Division's Vice President of Agriculture, emphasized the importance of the education component and its focus on informing the public about the origins of their food and how agriculture can improve their quality of life.

“This will have the education component as opposed to other research and extension centers and we are focusing on educating consumers and youth on where their food comes from and how agriculture improves their quality of life,” Fields said.

According to the Division, Arkansas was the top producer of rice in the United States in 2022. Officials said they expect construction to begin as soon as possible.