Cotton farmers in Arkansas benefit from boll weevil program's financial rebate

The Arkansas Boll Weevil Eradication Foundation (ABWEF) board of directors authorized the distribution of a $1 per acre cash rebate to growers for reported 2024 cotton acres registered with the Arkansas Boll Weevil Eradication Program.

About $613,300 will be distributed to cotton growers through the program.

A boll weevil is a species of beetle that feeds on cotton buds and can cause crop damage if not contained.

“Production agriculture is highly expensive and financially burdensome for our growers,” said Joe Mencer, a grower from Chicot County and ABWEF chairman. “We’re pleased to support them in this way to alleviate some of the financial pressures and return their money to their pockets.”

The Arkansas Boll Weevil Eradication Foundation began eradications operations in Arkansas in 1997, making annual expansions that ultimately grew to include all cotton producing areas in the state over time.

ABWEF successfully eradicated the boll weevil in Arkansas in 2008. Since then, ABWEF continues to operate under a maintenance program monitoring the state for the presence of boll weevils, which is entirely a prevention effort.

“The board is committed to the stewardship and effective use of the dollars we’re entrusted with to reduce expenses while maintaining an exceptional program,” said Regina Coleman, ABWEF executive director. “This rebate is another way we support our growers and protect their bottom lines.”

