25 Songs We Bumped While Waiting For Rihanna's Album

R9 is imminent. It's been almost exactly a year since Rihanna jumped into the comments on a fan's Instagram post and told the world that she planned to release her self-described "reggae album" in 2019. The anticipation heated up in October when she confirmed to Vogue that the new music was inspired by the sounds of her childhood on the Caribbean island of Barbados. "It's not gonna be typical of what you know as reggae. But you're going to feel the elements in all of the tracks," she said. With less than three weeks left in 2019, it's past time to prepare yourself for Rihanna's ninth album, so we rounded up 25 of our favorite Afro-Caribbean songs from 2019, which range from dancehall to afrobeat to soca to R&B. R9 could drop at any moment. Get ready. Get busy.

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN & Wizkid

"Brown Skin Girl"

Buju Banton

"Trust"

Daniel Caesar feat. Koffee

"Cyanide (Remix)"

Cyanca

"Katina Brother"

Dave feat. Burna Boy

"Location"

DKVPZ

"Vice Versa"

GBM Nutron

"Practice"

Jidenna

"Sufi Woman"

Jorja Smith feat. Burna Boy

"Be Honest"

Jubilee feat. Maluca

"Mami"

Kes

"Savannah Grass"

Koffee

"Rapture"

Michael Brun feat. Mr. Eazi, Baky & KANIS

"Pa Pale"

Nailah Blackman

"Sweet & Loco"

Odunsi The Engine

"Wetin Dey"

PARTYNEXTDOOR feat. Drake

"Loyal"

Rema

"Dumebi"

Rupee

"Think Twice"

Santi

"Raw Dinner"

Sean Paul feat. Stefflon Don

"Shot & Wine"

Shenseea

"Temptation Overdrive"

Shokryme

"Pretty Dunce"

Stefflon Don

"HIT ME up"

Stylo G feat. Sean Paul & Spice

"Dumpling (Remix)"

Xavier Omär & Sango

"Thief"

