Vagabon, 'Carpenter'

Lætitia Tamko is ready now. The songwriter who performs as Vagabon returns with her first single in three years, following her exceptional 2019 self-titled album. On "Carpenter," which Tamko co-produced with Rostam, she continues to push the boundaries of genre as her sound is effervescent yet grounded. She sings: "I wasn't ready to hear you out / I wasn't ready to move on out / I wasn't ready for what you were saying / But I'm more ready now." And then, more assuredly: "Yeah, I'm all ready now."

The Brooklyn-based artist says the song is about "that A-HA moment, when a lesson from the past finally clicks and you want to run and tell someone who bore witness to the old you, 'I finally get it now.'" Tamko welcomes listeners into the new era of Vagabon with cleansing self-awareness and newfound perspective — and a good reminder that sometimes a devoted desire to grow is the key to seeing more clearly.

