Meet the 2023 Tiny Desk Contest community

There's a lot we could say about how vast, creative and talented the 2023 Tiny Desk Contest community is — but today, we thought we'd show you instead. With entries filmed in deserts and on mountains, in basements and bedrooms, alongside four-legged friends and more, this supercut video features many of the nearly 6,000 entries we received this year. It's soundtracked by standout artists Buggy Jive, Jovan Landry and Mr. Reed.

To watch all these entries in their entirety, check out the Tiny Desk Contest website. And to be among the first to know when we reveal this year's Contest winner – the lucky entrant who will get to play their own Tiny Desk concert and go on tour with NPR Music – subscribe to the Contest newsletter.

