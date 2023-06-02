Delta Arts Festival celebrates 14th year with exclusive focus on visual arts

The Delta Arts Festival, now in its 14th year, is set to kick off in Downtown Newport, promising a captivating celebration of visual arts.

The highly anticipated event, which starts Friday, June 2 at noon and runs through Saturday evening, will showcase the creative works of talented artists and authors from six states, with a significant representation from Arkansas. The Executive Director for the Newport Economic Development Commission, Jon Chadwell, expressed excitement about this year's unique approach, as music takes a step back to allow the visual arts to shine.

In an interview on KASU' s Arkansas Roots, Chadwell explained the decision to separate music from the festival's main program, stating, "We noticed that a lot of people weren't sitting and listening to music because they were strolling through looking at all the art. And really, if you're going to look at every booth and spend time at every booth, it is going to take you a good part of the whole day or maybe both days. So we separated the music out to just give the music more of a platform where people would sit and listen to music. And then this focus is really on the visual arts, which is going back to what its original mission was."

The event will feature the works of hundreds of talented visual artists and authors, showcasing a diverse range of artistic styles and mediums. Visitors can explore numerous booths, each offering a unique display of creativity and talent. For more information about the Delta Arts Festival, including a detailed schedule and participating artists, interested individuals can visit the festival's official Facebook page.

