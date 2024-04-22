Tiny Desk Premiere: Hot Chip

Even though it was the band's first visit to the Tiny Desk, Hot Chip's performance felt like a homecoming — a sweet return to some of the instruments the group first created its signature, playful sound with. Hot Chip's "tiny instruments," as lead vocalist Alexis Taylor called them, fit right into the space.

The members of Hot Chip arrived at NPR HQ each dressed in a different colored top, their bright and brilliant looks matching the music's classic electro-pop vibe. The band, joined by Jonny Lam on pedal steel guitar (who played a Tiny Desk previously with Sinkane) began the set with two tracks from its 2006 album The Warning, including "Over and Over" and "Boy From School." The latter of the two, Taylor explained, was written on the Casio keyboard that both Taylor and guitarist Rob Smoughton play in this set. Then the band slows it down a bit with "Look At Where We Are," before ending with the classic "Ready For The Floor."

And speaking of bringing the perfect look, after the show, Taylor got out an on-theme top: an NPR branded sweatshirt that he asked us all to sign. It was a rare, tender and probably once-in-a-lifetime moment, when one of your favorite bands is asking you to sign merch.

SET LIST

"Over And Over"

"Boy From School"

"Look At Where We Are"

"Ready For The Floor"



MUSICIANS

Alexis Taylor: vocals, guitar, keyboard

Joe Goddard: vocals, keyboard

Owen Clarke: keyboard

Rob Smoughton: backing vocals, guitar

Leo Taylor: drums

Jonny Lam: pedal steel guitar



