'Hell's Kitchen' and 'Stereophonic' lead Tony Awards with 13 nominations each

Justin Ellington and Stefania Bulbarella, Jaja's African Hair Braiding

Leah Gelpe, Mary Jane

Tom Gibbons, Grey House

Bray Poor and Will Pickens, Appropriate

Ryan Rumery, Stereophonic



It was a crowded Tony Award season this year, with 36 eligible musicals and plays opening on Broadway stages. But by the time Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Renée Elise Goldsberry finished reading the nominations on YouTube, there were some clear front-runners: Hell's Kitchen, a musical based on Alicia Keys' life, and Stereophonic, a play with a lot of music that's about a Fleetwood Mac-style band developing an album, both had 13 nominations each. They were closely followed by The Outsiders, a musical based on the S.E. Hinton book and also a fan-favorite 1983 film. The revival Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club had nine.

Surprisingly, the season's runaway hit, the revival of Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along, starring Jonathan Groff, Daniel Radcliffe and Lindsay Mendez, had just seven nominations, tied with the circus musical Water for Elephants, based on the book by Sarah Gruen.

The awards are taking place on Sunday, June 16 at 8:00 p.m. ET at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York. Ariana DeBose is returning for her third time as host. They'll air live on CBS or on Paramount+ with Showtime. Paramount+ Essential subscribers can watch on demand the next day.

Best Musical

Hell's Kitchen

Illinoise

The Outsiders

Suffs

Water for Elephants



Best Revival of a Musical



Best Direction of a Musical

Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll Along

Michael Greif, Hell's Kitchen

Leigh Silverman, Suffs

Jessica Stone, Water for Elephants

Danya Taymor, The Outsiders



Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical



Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical



Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical



Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical



Best Book of a Musical

Kristoffer Diaz, Hell's Kitchen

Bekah Brunstetter, The Notebook

Adam Rapp and Justine Levine, The Outsiders

Shaina Taub, Suffs

Rick Elice, Water for Elephants



Best Play

Jaja's African Hair Braiding

Mary Jane

Mother Play

Prayer for the French Republic

Stereophonic



Best Revival of a Play



Best Direction of a Play



Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play



Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play

Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic

Jessica Lange, Mother Play

Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane

Sarah Paulson, Appropriate

Amy Ryan, Doubt: A Parable



Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play



Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play



Best Original Score



Best Orchestrations

Timo Andres, Illinoise

Will Butler and Justin Craig, Stereophonic

Justin Levine, Matt Hinkley and Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance), The Outsiders

Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone, Hell's Kitchen

Jonathan Tunick, Merrily We Roll Along



Best Choreography

Annie-B Parson, Here Lies Love

Camille A. Brown, Hell's Kitchen

Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman, The Outsiders

Justin Peck, Illinoise

Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll, Water for Elephants



Best Scenic Design of a Musical



Best Costume Design of a Musical

Dede Ayite, Hell's Kitchen

Linda Cho, The Great Gatsby

David Israel Reynoso, Water for Elephants

Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Paul Tazewell, Suffs



Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Brandon Stirling Baker, Illinoise

Isabella Byrd, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Natasha Katz, Hell's Kitchen

Bradley King and David Bengali, Water for Elephants

Brian MacDevitt and Hana S. Kim, The Outsiders



Best Sound Design of a Musical



Best Scenic Design in a Play



Best Costume Design of a Play



Best Lighting Design of a Play

Isabella Byrd, An Enemy of the People

Amith Chandrashaker, Prayer for the French Republic

Jiyoun Chang, Stereophonic

Jane Cox, Appropriate

Natasha Katz, Grey House



Best Sound Design of a Play

Copyright 2024 NPR