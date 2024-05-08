WATCH: Daisy Bates statue unveiled at the U.S. Capitol to represent Arkansas

The statue of civil right's activist Daisy Gatson Bates is getting unveiled at a special ceremony at the National Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol on May 8 at 2 P.M. CST.

The statue, designed by artist Benjamin Victor, is one of two statues that will represent the State of Arkansas in the hall. Bates is best remembered as a mentor to the nine Black children who integrated Little Rock Central High School in 1957.

The other statue will be of singer/songwriter Johnny Cash and is expected to be installed later in the year. Both statues are replacing the statues of attorney Uriah Rose and former governor and U.S. Sen. James P. Clarke.