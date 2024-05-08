Here is where you can find news about Jonesboro, Craighead County, and Arkansas at large, as well as news for Missouri and Tennessee.[ Read our Mission Statement ]
WATCH: Daisy Bates statue unveiled at the U.S. Capitol to represent Arkansas
A statue of Daisy Gatson Bates will be unveiled in the National Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol on May 8, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State's office. Bates was an activist, writer and mentor to the nine Black children who integrated Little Rock Central High School in 1957. The National Statuary Hall collection features two statues from each state. A statue of Johnny Cash will become Arkansas' second statue when it is installed later this year. They will replace statues of 19th-century politicians. The Bates statue stands 7 feet, 6 inches and was cast in bronze. It was created by artist Benjamin Victor. ( U.S. House of Representatives Special Events/YouTube )<br/>
The statue of civil right's activist Daisy Gatson Bates is getting unveiled at a special ceremony at the National Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol on May 8 at 2 P.M. CST.
The statue, designed by artist Benjamin Victor, is one of two statues that will represent the State of Arkansas in the hall. Bates is best remembered as a mentor to the nine Black children who integrated Little Rock Central High School in 1957.
The other statue will be of singer/songwriter Johnny Cash and is expected to be installed later in the year. Both statues are replacing the statues of attorney Uriah Rose and former governor and U.S. Sen. James P. Clarke.