Cordae: Tiny Desk Concert

Cordae has called a few places home during his 27 years, but he's always repped the DMV as an emcee. "This is a hometown show for me, so I'm expecting a biased amount of love from y'all!" Home-court advantage never hurts at the Tiny Desk, but Cordae had a few more tricks up his sleeve. He rolled in deep with a host of musicians and singers, some from the D.C. area and all rocking vintage graphic t-shirts featuring artists that have inspired the rapper. Cordae's meticulous approach to music was evident, and the band was on point by the time soundcheck started.

Cordae has always shined as a masterful storyteller. On The Crossroads, he graduates from origin and neighborhood tales to the adjustment of newfound fame and fatherhood — most of this set comes from that album. But he does take us back to his early days on "06 dreamin," a song about his mother's aspirations as a singer that samples one of her original recordings. In a rare and sweet Tiny Desk moment, he shares his big break and brings his mom, Jennifer Dunston, up to sing with him.

SET LIST

"Saturday Mornings"

"06 dreamin"

"C Carter"

"Have Mercy"

"Nothings Promised"

"RNP"

MUSICIANS

Cordae: vocals

Jennifer Dunston: vocals

Brendan "Rad" Mills: drums

Sean "Smiles" Miles: keys

Dean West Jr.: percussion

Melmoth Chung: guitar, music director

Budda Foster: bass

Jared "MK Zulu" Bailey: trumpet

Brent Birkhead: saxophone, flute

Shavance Stephens: background vocals

Lekan: background vocals

Elyscia: background vocals

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Bobby Carter

Director/Editor: Joshua Bryant

Audio Technical Director: Josh Newell

Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame, Sofia Seidel, Grace Raver

Audio Engineer: Josephine Nyounai

Production Assistants: Ashley Pointer, Dora Levite

Photographer: Michael Zamora

Tiny Desk Team: Maia Stern, Lars Gotrich

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson

VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

Copyright 2025 NPR