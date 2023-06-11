Tony Awards 2023: Here's the list of major winners with photos

Updated June 11, 2023 at 11:05 PM ET

The 76th Tony Awards wrapped up at the United Palace Sunday night. Below is the list of major 2023 Tony Award nominees with winners marked in bold. The complete list of winners is here.

Best Musical

Winner: Kimberly Akimbo

& Juliet

New York, New York

Shucked

Some Like It Hot

Best Play

Winner: Leopoldstadt

Ain't No Mo'

Between Riverside and Crazy

Cost of Living

Fat Ham

Best Revival of a Musical

Winner: Parade

Camelot

Into the WoodsSweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Revival of a Play

Winner: Topdog/Underdog

Suzan-Lori Parks accepts the award for Best Revival of a Play for "Topdog/Underdog" onstage during The 76th Annual Tony Awards at United Palace Theater on June 11, 2023 in New York City.

A Doll's House

The Piano Lesson

The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window

Best Leading Actress of a Musical

Winner: Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo

Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet StreetSara Bareilles, Into the WoodsLorna Courtney, & Juliet

Micaela Diamond, Parade

Best Leading Actress of a Play

Winner: Jodie Comer, Prima Facie

Jessica Chastain, A Doll's House

Jessica Hecht, Summer, 1976

Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders

Best Leading Actor of a Musical

Winner: J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot

J. Harrison Ghee accepts the award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical for "Some Like It Hot." They are the second nonbinary actor to win.

Christian Borle, Some Like It Hot

Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet StreetBrian D'Arcy James, Into the WoodsBen Platt, Parade

Colton Ryan, New York, New York

Best Leading Actor of a Play

Winner: Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topdog/Underdog

Corey Hawkins, Topdog/Underdog

Stephen McKinley Henderson, Between Riverside and Crazy

Wendell Pierce, Death of a Salesman

Best Featured Actress of a Musical

Winner: Bonnie Milligan, Kimberly Akimbo

Bonnie Milligan wins the Tony Award for best featured actress in a musical at the United Palace Theater on June 11, 2023 in New York City.

Julia Lester, Into the WoodsRuthie Ann Miles, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet StreetNaTasha Yvette Williams, Some Like It Hot

Betsy Wolfe, & Juliet

Best Featured Actress of a Play

Winner: Miriam Silverman, The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window

Nikki Crawford, Fat HamCrystal Lucas-Perry, Ain't No Mo'

Katy Sullivan, Cost of Living

Kara Young, Cost of Living

Best Featured Actor of a Musical

Winner: Alex Newell, Shucked

Alex Newell wins Best Featured Actor in a musical at The 76th Annual Tony Awards at United Palace Theater on June 11, 2023 in New York City. They are the first open nonbinary actor to win a Tony.

Kevin Cahoon, Shucked

Justin Cooley, Kimberly Akimbo

Kevin Del Aguila, Some Like It Hot

Jordan Donica, Camelot

Best Featured Actor of a Play

Winner: Brandon Uranowitz, Leopoldstadt

Brandon Uranowitz accepts the award for Best Featured Actor in a Play for "Leopoldstadt" onstage during The 76th Annual Tony Awards at United Palace Theater on June 11, 2023 in New York City.

Jordan E. Cooper, Ain't No Mo'

Samuel L. Jackson, The Piano Lesson

Arian Moayed, A Doll's House

David Zayas, Cost of Living

Best Direction of a Musical

Winner: Michael Arden, Parade

Lear deBessonet, Into the WoodsCasey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot

Jack O'Brien, Shucked

Jessica Stone, Kimberly Akimbo

Best Direction of a Play

Winner: Patrick Marber, Leopoldstadt

Saheem Ali, Fat HamJo Bonney, Cost of Living

Jamie Lloyd, A Doll's House

Stevie Walker-Webb, Ain't No Mo

Max Webster, Life of Pi

Best Book of a Musical

Winner: David Lindsay-Abaire, Kimberly Akimbo

David West Read, & Juliet

Robert Horn, Shucked

Matthew López and Amber Ruffin, Some Like It Hot

David Thompson and Sharon Washington, New York, New York

Best Original Score

Winner: Kimberly Akimbo, music by Jeanine Tesori; lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire

Almost Famous, music by Tom Kitt; lyrics by Cameron Crowe and Tom Kitt

KPOP, music and lyrics: Helen Park and Max Vernon

Shucked, music and lyrics: Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally

Some Like It Hot, music: Marc Shaiman; lyrics: Scott Wittman & Marc Shaiman

Best Choreography

Winner: Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot

Steven Hoggett, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet StreetSusan Stroman, New York, New York

Jennifer Weber, KPOPJennifer Weber, & Juliet

