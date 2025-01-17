BRTC to Support Employees After Local Business Closure

Black River Technical College (BRTC) is extending support to Tenneco employees from the Paragould plant after the business announced it will be closing its doors in March.

BRTC officials recognize the impact the closure will have on the local workforce and economy and are working with the Paragould Chamber of Commerce and other state agencies to address the needs of displaced workers.

Together these organizations are proactively providing resources and support to help affected employees transition to new opportunities.

BRTC offers a range of educational programs tailored to the needs of former employees. Individuals will have access to credit and non-credit programs to ensure they can each find jobs suitable to them.

BRTC wants employees to know there are opportunities available that can help them gain new skills and certifications that are valuable in today’s job market. Employees will also be able to retrain in high-demand fields that will provide a pathway to sustainable employment.

"Black River Technical College is here to support every affected community member facing these challenges,” BRTC President Dr. Martin Eggensperger said. “We were built to help individuals gain new skills and pursue meaningful career paths. Together, we will help navigate this transition and build a brighter future for our local workforce."

Along with educational programs, BRTC is providing additional support services like career counseling, job placement assistance, and financial aid assistance to help individuals navigate the transition.

BRTC encourages affected employees to take advantage of the available resources and to reach out to the college for any information on available programs and support services.

For more information, contact Erin Mathews at (870) 248-4157 or Workforce Training at (870) 239-0969 ext. 5200.