'Freedom Cities' dedicated to innovation might be the future, but at what cost?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 3, 2025 at 10:46 AM CDT

It’s a libertarian’s dream come true: cities rising on open acres of former federal land that become deregulated zones where innovation and technological advancement can thrive. These “freedom cities” owned by tech companies would have little to no government interference, exempt from regulations, including labor laws and environmental laws. But at what cost? And how realistic is this dream?

Here & Now’s Scott Tong speaks with Bloomberg Law reporter Bobby Magill about the concerns behind this futuristic concept.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

