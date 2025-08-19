© 2025 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for Over 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rich spending papers over economy issues

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 19, 2025 at 10:54 AM CDT

A report from the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston shows that spending among the rich is propping up the economy and masking the fragility of the rising debt and slower spending growth for middle and lower-class Americans. It’s not the only data point causing concern about the long-term health of the U.S. economy.

Host Scott Tong gets more with economist Kathryn Anne Edwards, host of the podcast “Optimist Economy.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Tags
Business & Economy Here & Now
Here & Now Newsroom