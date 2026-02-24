New report on AI strikes fear on Wall Street

A new release from the company Citrini Research is causing panic on Wall Street.

The 2028 Global Intelligence Crisis report explores a hypothetical future where artificial intelligence could decimate the economy, job market and the financial world as a whole. The report spooked Wall Street on Monday, with some stocks and shares dropping sharply in response.

Host Indira Lakshmanan gets the latest with Roben Farzad, host of the podcast “Full Disclosure.”

