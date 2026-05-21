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James Murdoch purchases almost half of Vox Media after losing succession battle for family business

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 21, 2026 at 10:53 AM CDT

James Murdoch, the younger son of media mogul Rupert Murdoch, is buying nearly half of Vox Media for more than $300 million, in a deal that includes New York Magazine, Vox.com and the Vox Media podcast network. The acquisition is his biggest since he lost a painful succession battle to take over his father’s media empire last year.

NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik joins host Anthony Brooks to discuss.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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