AI could decimate Phoenix's white-collar job market. What would that mean for the rest of the U.S.?

Phoenix has long been the U.S. call-center capital, but artificial intelligence advancements could spell disaster for many of the white-collar jobs in customer service, data entry and payroll processing that have been the bedrock of the city’s thriving middle class.

For more on the existential threat AI poses to the city and what it could tell us about the rest of the country, host Indira Lakshmanan speaks to Roben Farzad, host of the podcast Full Disclosure.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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