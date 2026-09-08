Canada's retaliatory tariffs take effect, intended to have political punch
Just after midnight on Tuesday morning, Canada began imposing retaliatory tariffs on certain American products made in states with tight Senate races, such as Ohio and Texas.
Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with Politico trade reporter Oliver Ward about the political pressure Canada is putting on the Trump administration as both sides engage in a trade war.
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