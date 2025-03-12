Kristy Cox and Grasstime to Perform at Bluegrass Monday in Paragould

Australian bluegrass artist Kristy Cox and her band, Grasstime, will perform at the Collins Theatre in Paragould on Monday, March 24, as part of the Bluegrass Monday concert series presented by KASU 91.9 FM. The concert begins at 7 p.m.

Cox, a seven-time winner of the Bluegrass Recording of the Year award from the Country Music Awards of Australia and an Australian Country Music Hall of Fame inductee, has been recognized for her contributions to bluegrass music. Since moving to Nashville in 2013, she has released nine albums, two of which topped Billboard Magazine's Bluegrass Album chart. Her latest album, Let It Burn, is a nominee for the 2025 Album of the Year award from the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music in America (SPBGMA).

Grasstime includes guitarist and vocalist Robbie Morris, banjo player Allan Sanders, bassist Cody Tinnin, mandolinist Jason Bailey, and fiddler and vocalist Ellie Hakanson.

Tickets for the event are $10 per person, payable in cash at the door, with free admission for attendees 18 and under, and online at www.kasu.org/tickets. All proceeds will go to the performers. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Seating is first-come, first-served.

A bluegrass jam session will also occur before the concert, starting at 5 p.m. in the Joe Wessell Building, adjacent to the theater. Participants of the jam session and their guests will have reserved seating in the venue.

Bluegrass Monday is a monthly concert series organized by KASU, the public media service of Arkansas State University. Sponsors include the Paragould Advertising & Promotion Commission, Bibb Chiropractic Center, Gardner-Milner Law Firm, Posey Peddler, Hyde Park Café, and Holiday Inn Express and Suites of Paragould.

For more information, contact KASU Program Director Marty Scarbrough at mscarbro@AState.edu or 870-972-2367. Scarbrough can also reserve seating for groups of eight or more. Additional details are also available on the Bluegrass Monday Facebook page.