Here is where you can find news about Jonesboro, Craighead County, and Arkansas at large, as well as news for Missouri and Tennessee.

A-State Museum to host children’s art exhibit open house April 5

KASU | By KASU Newsroom
Published March 25, 2025 at 9:02 AM CDT

The Arkansas State University Museum will host an open house for the annual Through a Child’s Eyes exhibition on Saturday, April 5, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

According to the museum, the juried art show features artwork created by children in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade across the region. A panel of judges from various A-State departments will evaluate the entries and award first-, second-, and third-place ribbons.

The exhibition will remain on display throughout April at the A-State Museum.

For additional information, contact Jill Kary, curator of education at the A-State Museum, at jkary@AState.edu or 870-972-2074.

A past art piece included in A-State Museum's Through a Child's Eyes exhibition.
Arkansas State University
