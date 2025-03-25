Arkansas Medal of Honor recipients honored at new national museum

© 2025 KASU
Local & Regional Headlines
Here is where you can find news about Jonesboro, Craighead County, and Arkansas at large, as well as news for Missouri and Tennessee.

Some 29 Arkansas Medal of Honor recipients will be recognized Tuesday as the National Medal of Honor Museum opens in Arlington, Texas.

The museum is dedicated to celebrating the stories of the more than 3,500 service members who have been awarded the nation's highest honor. The opening coincides with National Medal of Honor Day.

Chris Cassidy, CEO of the museum, said the facility is unlike any other military or war museum.

"We've paid a lot of attention to telling a broad swath of stories from the Civil War to present day of all branches of service, of all hometowns and states and ethnicity," Cassidy outlined. "Just kind of covering a broad section of America, because the Medal of Honor recipients really do represent America."

Arkansas was home to Medal of Honor recipient John Canley, who received the medal for his actions in Vietnam. Canley was the first living Black Marine to receive the Medal. He died in 2022.

Tuesday is the 162nd anniversary of the day the first Medal of Honor was awarded. Only 61 recipients are still living. Cassidy noted the museum will be a place where the public can interact with these heroes.

"In the ensuing weeks and months, we have several programs that we'll put on in the museum, where folks can come and listen to their stories live, and ask the Medal of Honor recipients questions in person," Cassidy added.

The $290 million structure has classrooms and spaces for meetings, memorials and ceremonies.
