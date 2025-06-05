ASU Board of Trustees approves tuition and fees increases

The Arkansas State University (ASU) Board of Trustees approved an increase in tuition and fees system-wide for Fall 2025 on Thursday, June 5.

Arkansas State University Jonesboro (A-State) will see a 3.3% increase in tuition and fees, bringing costs to $10,430 per semester.

Tuition and Fees are calculated for full-time, in-state, undergraduate students. A full-time student is an undergraduate student who carries 15 credit hours per semester or 30 credit hours annually.

The board of trustees also approved costs for A-State’s College of Veterinary Medicine. For in-state students, costs are $17,250 per semester, and for out-of-state students, costs are $27,250.

ASU System President Brendan Kelly, Ph. D., said that the board of trustees and chancellors system-wide are committed to finding alternative funding streams and decreasing students' costs.

“These are modest increases that follow right along with the consumer price index and certainly are in line enough or lower than other institutions in the state making similar changes,” Kelly said.

Arkansas State University Three Rivers is increasing the most percentage-wise by 5.1%, bringing tuition and fees to $4,970 per semester.



Arkansas State University Mountain Home's tuition and fees will increase by 1.4%, bringing them to $4,200 per semester, making the campus the most inexpensive in the ASU System.



Arkansas State University Newport will increase by 3.6%, bringing tuition and fees to $4,290 per semester.



Arkansas State University Beebe's tuition and fees will increase by 2.9%, to $4,290 per semester.



Henderson State University will increase by 2.5%, bringing the total costs to $10,560 per semester.



Arkansas State University Mid-South's tuition and fees increase by 1.9% to $4,770 per semester.

The University of Arkansas and the University of Central Arkansas boards of trustees have also approved an increase in tuition and fees for the 2025-2026 school year.

Editor's Note: KASU is licensed to the Arkansas State University Board of Trustees, but maintains its editorial independence.