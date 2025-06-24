Trisha Yearwood to Join Rosanne Cash for 2025 Sunken Lands Songwriting Circle

The Historic Dyess Colony: Johnny Cash Boyhood Home has announced that Trisha Yearwood will join Rosanne Cash and John Leventhal for the 2025 Sunken Lands Songwriting Circle.

The event is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 12, in Riceland Hall at the Fowler Center on the campus of Arkansas State University.

This will be the third annual Songwriting Circle hosted by Cash. Yearwood, whose career includes multiple Grammy, Country Music Association, and Academy of Country Music Awards, is expected to perform selections from her catalog and new material. She plans to release her upcoming album, The Mirror, on July 18.

The Sunken Lands Songwriting Circle brings artists together for an evening of music and storytelling. Proceeds support preservation and operations at the Johnny Cash Boyhood Home, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The house, originally built in 1935 in Dyess, Arkansas, has been restored through proceeds from benefit performances that began in 2011 at Arkansas State University. The event moved to the Dyess site in 2017 and has since included additional programs about the area’s New Deal history.

Over the years, artists such as George Jones, Kris Kristofferson, Rodney Crowell, Dierks Bentley, Willie Nelson, Vince Gill, Loretta Lynn, Reba McEntire, and members of the Cash family have participated in the festival and related events.

Tickets for this year’s Songwriting Circle will be available in three tiers. Silver-level tickets range from $35 to $75. Gold tickets cost $150 and include a pre-show reception. Platinum tickets are priced at $250 and include access to an afterparty.

Pre-sale tickets for Boyhood Home Museum members will be available starting Tuesday, July 1. Sales to the general public will begin Tuesday, July 8, through the A-State box office and Ticketmaster.

Additional information is available through the Arkansas State University Heritage Sites office at 870-972-2803.