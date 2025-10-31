New Music Friday: Snocaps

SCOTT DETROW, HOST:

Snocaps, a new band led by Katie and Allison Crutchfield, released a surprise, self-titled album today. It is the twin sisters' first time releasing music together since 2011.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "CHERRY HARD CANDY")

SNOCAPS: (Singing) I got money on our failure. I'm a sinner. I'm forgiving. You got time to kill, and I'm on the phone.

DETROW: A lot's happened since then, to all of us and to them. Allison has started the band Swearin', and Katie has been performing in a handful of projects, most notably as the Grammy-nominated Waxahatchee, which recently opened for Wilco and Bob Dylan. Here to talk with me today about this very exciting new project for our New Music Friday segment is DJ Julie Bee of Marfa Public Radio in Texas. Welcome.

JULIE BEE, BYLINE: Hello.

DETROW: So how big of a deal is this album?

BEE: This is a huge deal. The Alabama-born Crutchfield sisters are twins Katie and Allison. They've been making music for over 20 years, and in that time, Katie's project, Waxahatchee, has really taken off. Her album "Tigers Blood" was nominated for a Grammy last year.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "TIGERS BLOOD")

WAXAHATCHEE: (Singing) And I held it like a penny I found. It might bring me something, it might weigh me down.

BEE: And Snocaps is something of a supergroup. The sisters are backed by MJ Lenderman, who's known for his solo work and as part of the amazing rock band Wednesday, as well as Brad Cook, who's produced albums for so many greats like Bon Iver and Brandi Carlile.

DETROW: Love a supergroup. Well, what's this sound like?

BEE: So many of the songs are really upbeat and catchy. It's got really big singalong energy. Their voices blend beautifully.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ANGEL WINGS")

SNOCAPS: (Singing) I say it out loud. I give it strength. Let a vision unfurl. Give it angel wings. Learn the chorus by heart. May it set me free.

BEE: Katie's voice sounds the best it ever has, so honest and real. And the lyrics are really rich. The Crutchfield sisters have always been incredible songwriters. I think that both longtime P.S. Eliot fans and newer Waxahatchee fans are going to love it.

DETROW: Given all that, what is one song that really jumps out to you?

BEE: Well, there's so many gems on this album, but I especially love "Brand New City." It's got big, sunny vocals and bright, jangly guitars. It's just a perfect pop song.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BRAND NEW CITY")

SNOCAPS: (Singing) The stars of old films. Brand new city. Brand new city. Brand new city, same dark bar.

DETROW: I mean, given that the sisters have played such a big role in the feminist rock scene of this century, I'm curious if there's a theme of feminism running through this album.

BEE: I really think so. I mean, it's true that their early band together, P.S. Eliot, came up in a male-dominated punk scene, but these women have never had trouble holding their own. And they bring that same energy to several songs on this record. A favorite is "Avalanche." It's got lines like, his mythology's like a vitamin. He might wobble, but he always wins.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "AVALANCHE")

SNOCAPS: (Singing) But don't worry about me. I'm desperate only if I'm dreaming. Don't worry about me. He always makes it look easy.

BEE: It's really wonderful, musically and lyrically.

DETROW: That is DJ Julie Bee of Marfa Public Radio. You can hear more from her on this week's New Music Friday podcast from NPR Music. Snocaps' new surprise album is out today. Thank you.

BEE: Thank you.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "AVALANCHE")

