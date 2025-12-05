© 2025 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for Over 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Air: Tiny Desk Concert

By Lars Gotrich
Published December 5, 2025 at 4:00 AM CST

There's nothing easy about the laid-back cool of Air's music. On record and for film soundtracks, the French electronic duo turns distressed dreams into symphonies plucked from cotton candy clouds — sonically light, but heavy with emotion. Yet to see Air's members perform live, everything seems so effortless.

Nicolas Godin and Jean-Benoît Dunckel have been looking back on Air's catalog recently, extending the anniversary tour of their debut album. Surrounded by synths and keys bearing Air's block-letter logo, the band opens this Tiny Desk with "Le Voyage de Pénélope," the piano-driven, interstellar fantasia from 1998's Moon Safari. Talkie Walkie's "Cherry Blossom Girl," a sweet love song with slightly sinister undertones, gets stripped back to acoustic guitar, a sparse Rhodes melody and close harmonies.

Officially released 25 years ago, Air's score for The Virgin Suicides, Sofia Coppola's first film, still captures a specific, yet universal nostaglia. In her essay for NPR Music, writer Paula Mejía says the soundtrack has "become a reference point for film composers aiming to create more than just an atmosphere for characters to inhabit." Watching Air perform "Highschool Lover" and "Dirty Trip" behind the Desk, a collective memory occurs — not from the movie itself, but our own teenage selves re-living crushes, awkward encounters and impossible-to-describe feelings.

SET LIST

  • "Le Voyage de Pénélope" 
  • "Cherry Blossom Girl" 
  • "Highschool Lover" 
  • "Dirty Trip" 

MUSICIANS

  • Nicolas Godin: piano, guitar, bass, vocals
  • Jean-Benoît Dunckel: keys, piano, vocals
  • Louis Delorme: drums, keys, vocals

TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producer: Robin Hilton
  • Director/Editor: Maia Stern
  • Audio Technical Director: Josh Newell
  • Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter
  • Videographers: Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant, Sofia Seidel
  • Audio Engineer: Hannah Gluvna
  • Production Assistant: Dora Levite
  • Photographer: Maansi Srivastava
  • Tiny Desk Team: Kara Frame, Ashley Pointer
  • Series Editor: Lars Gotrich
  • Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
  • Executive Director: Sonali Mehta
  • Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton

Copyright 2025 NPR
Education and Community Culture
Lars Gotrich
Listen to the Viking's Choice playlist, subscribe to the newsletter.
See stories by Lars Gotrich