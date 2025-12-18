From toddlers to teens, here's your one-stop shop for young readers

Interested in teaching the younger generation about those things called "books"? Have little (or not-so-little) ones who are ready to broaden their reading horizons? Below you can find tried-and-true picture books, middle-grade reads, and YA novels recommended by NPR staff and critics. These are just a fraction of the kid selections from our 2025 Books We Love guide; hop over there to browse the full list!

Picture Books

/ Dial Books / Dial Books

Don't Trust Fish, by Neil Sharpson, illustrated by Dan Santat

If you like your picture books laugh-out-loud funny and delightfully unhinged (and honestly, who doesn't?), Don't Trust Fish belongs front and center on your bookshelf. Neil Sharpson's latest is a cheeky, brilliantly structured romp with sharp comedic timing. Every page lands with laughs, chuckles, snorts, shrieks and groans, thanks in no small part to Dan Santat's cinematic, joyfully ridiculous illustrations that get funnier with every read. Add a clever twist ending and you've got a story destined for the pantheon of hilarious picture books. Don't Trust Fish is an instant classic. You've been warned. (For ages 3 to 7) — Juanita Giles , director, Virginia Children's Book Festival

/ Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers / Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers

Every Monday Mabel, by Jashar Awan

Fandom comes in many forms. Every Monday, Mabel grabs a bowl of cereal and drags a chair out the front door and onto her family's driveway. Her family members either think she's weird, or adorable, or funny, but Mabel doesn't care. She loves what she loves … and what she loves is the arrival of the garbage truck! "Gah-dump!" Bold colors and simple shapes give Mabel's passion the kind of respect that she doesn't get from her own family members. Best of all, Jashar Awan rounds out the story by showing that she's not alone. All around town there are people who adore Mondays for the exact same reason. A stirring ode to embracing whatever it is that makes you cheer! (For ages 4 to 8) — Betsy Bird, librarian and author of POP! Goes the Nursery Rhyme

/ Neal Porter Books / Neal Porter Books

Island Storm, by Brian Floca, lillustrated by Sydney Smith

A pair of children explore their seaside town as a storm blows in. They get farther and farther from home, but pause – along the shore, at their neighbors' homes, in town – to consider whether they should turn back. Have they had enough? Or do they dare press on? Hand in hand, they help each other be brave, until Sydney Smith's illustrations burst forth with dark, stormy energy that sends them running home. An excellent way to talk with kids about courage, adventure, feeling scared and staying safe. (For ages 4 to 8) — Tayla Burney , director, Network Programming and Production

/ Kokila / Kokila

Sundust, by Zeke Peña

In Sundust, two kids venture past the rock walls of their border city to explore the untamed desert beyond. Here, away from all the gray concrete, they discover a galaxy of wonders beneath the blazing desert sun. A book that celebrates the magic of the Earth while also revealing marvels on a cosmic scale, Zeke Peña's story is a mind-bending miracle that is somehow grounding and soaring at the same time. (For ages 4 to 8) — Minh Lê, author of Built to Last

/ Random House Books for Young Readers / Random House Books for Young Readers

Tuck Me In! A Science Bedtime Story, by Nathan W. Pyle

This whimsical picture book turns the science of tides into the sweetest bedtime story. My baby lights up whenever I read this to her – I don't know if it's Nathan Pyle's funny writing or his charming illustrations. Either way, it's a clever little masterpiece that makes science feel a little like magic. It's so simple, yet so brilliant. (For ages 4 to 8) — Linah Mohammad, producer, All Things Considered

Middle Grade

/ Kokila / Kokila

Brave, by Weshoyot Alvitre

Weshoyot Alvitre's Brave reminds me of my grandfathers, who represented our tribal nations in the United States military. The writing and images in the book reclaim the word "brave" and center it, shining a light on the Native men who have grown their hair long despite such cultural traditions being at times outlawed, misrepresented and ridiculed. Alvitre's pictures evoke the power of Indigenous peoples, through the generations. Share this book with young readers from Native families, from military families, and from every family that's called upon to be courageous in a challenging world. (For ages 5 to 9) — Cynthia Leitich Smith, author of On a Wing and a Tear

/ Anne Schwartz Books / Anne Schwartz Books

How to Say Goodbye in Cuban, by Daniel Miyares

Isn't winning the lottery supposed to be a good thing? Then why is Carlos so miserable? After his papi wins it big, his family moves away from Carlos' friends, farm and beloved abuelo to live in the big city. Even that might be OK, but then Fidel Castro comes to power and suddenly everything changes again. Sumptuous watercolor art ripples off the pages, as the book provides the best explanation of the Cuban Revolution for kids I've ever read. There's humor and some serious heart going on in these pages. Based on the experiences of the author's father, this graphic novel brings historical fiction to an all-new level. (For ages 8 to 12) — Betsy Bird, librarian and author of POP! Goes the Nursery Rhyme

/ Little, Brown Books for Young Readers / Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

J vs. K, by Jerry Craft and Kwame Alexander

Two bestselling, Newbery Medal-winning kids' book authors and friendly rivals team up to write a book about … two creative fifth-graders with their own rivalry! Kwame Alexander and Jerry Craft (or Jerry Craft and Kwame Alexander, depending on who you ask) not only produce a fun story with lively illustrations, but also sneak in lessons for kids on how to tap into their own creativity, maybe write and draw their own stuff. To which I say yay and amen! (For ages 8 to 12) — Emiko Tamagawa, senior producer, Here & Now

/ Quill Tree Books / Quill Tree Books

One Crazy Summer: The Graphic Novel, by Rita Williams-Garcia, illustrated by Sharee Miller

This lively, illustrated adaptation of Rita Williams-Garcia's award-winning 2010 novel will capture young readers' imaginations and hearts. The story of three sisters who visit their mom in Oakland – far from their home in Brooklyn – offers a glimpse into one Black family's life during the tumultuous summer of 1968. Sharee Miller's vibrant illustrations and graphics help a new generation of kids imagine what life was like during the Civil Rights Era. (For ages 8 to 12) — Tayla Burney, director, Network Programming and Production

/ Levine Querido / Levine Querido

The Teacher of Nomad Land: A World War II Story, by Daniel Nayeri

In the 2025 National Book Award-winning The Teacher of Nomad Land, Daniel Nayeri again proves he operates on a level all his own. Spare, sharp and profoundly moving, the novel follows Babak and his sister, newly orphaned in World War II-era Iran, as they navigate a world closing in on all sides. When they meet Ben, a Jewish boy in hiding, their fragile hope collides with the brutal weight of history. Nayeri distills war, childhood, grief, loyalty and faith into something achingly intimate. The emotional terrain he covers in so few words is astonishing. This isn't just a book – it's a prayer, a lament, a master class in storytelling. Nayeri writes like someone who knows what stories are for: to carry us, to crush us and then to redeem us. (For ages 8 to 12) — Juanita Giles, director, Virginia Children's Book Festival

Young Adult

/ Quill Tree Books / Quill Tree Books

After Life, by Gayle Forman

Though, perhaps, fantastical or ghostly, After Life is a grounded, conversational story that's also a powerful, healing meditation on the rippling intersection of life and death. A teenage girl named Amber arrives home one day on the same bicycle she was riding when she was hit by a car and killed seven years earlier. As Amber slowly unfolds her life and legacy, her family members untangle their grief and mend cracked relationships. This deceptively concise novel raises questions and nurtures deep reflection. It's a quietly gripping story with the resonance of a sermon, ideal for thoughtful teens and grown-up readers of all ages. — Cynthia Leitich Smith , author of On a Wing and a Tear

/ Nancy Paulsen Books / Nancy Paulsen Books

Fireblooms, by Alexandra Villasante

In today's era of Big Tech, social land mines and cancel culture, Alexandra Villasante's Fireblooms is a searingly relevant YA dystopian romance. Lu and Sebas are two teens navigating the suffocating expectations of a school system where compliance isn't just encouraged – it's mandatory. If they misstep, their families face dire consequences. Fireblooms asks a chilling question: When does the call for civility and mindfulness become a tool for surveillance and suppression? Urgent, unsettling and profoundly prescient, Fireblooms challenges our modern obsession with safety, probes the cost of silence and affirms the enduring power and danger of speaking out. — Juanita Giles, director, Virginia Children's Book Festival

/ Nancy Paulsen Books / Nancy Paulsen Books

Last Chance Live! by Helena Haywoode Henry

Last Chance Live! is a debut young adult novel that explores the "what if" of a reality TV-style premise: 18-year-old Eternity Price (love the main character's name) is on death row, just in time to become a "contestant" on a new reality TV show where America votes for the inmate who will lose their right to appeal their death sentence or win their freedom. A compelling, emotionally raw, dark and thought-provoking story that digs deep, Last Chance Live! raises important questions about society, justice and humanity. At times challenging, Helena Haywoode Henry's novel presents a new voice in YA fiction willing to push the boundaries of storytelling. — Denny S. Bryce, book critic and author of Where the False Gods Dwell

/ Scholastic Press / Scholastic Press

Never Thought I'd End Up Here, by Ann Liang

Leah Zhang is not the perfect daughter, not by her family's standards, anyway. She's sarcastic, emotionally messy and disconnected from her roots, and she barely speaks Mandarin. So her desperate parents send her to China to "fix" her attitude. What they (and she) don't count on is that Leah's childhood bully is on the same trip. As Leah stumbles her way through culture shock, complicated feelings and maybe even a little growth, the walls she has built start to crumble. Never Thought I'd End Up Here is a funny, raw and quietly gutting teen romance in all the best ways. — Juanita Giles, director, Virginia Children's Book Festival

/ Scholastic Press / Scholastic Press

Sunrise on the Reaping, by Suzanne Collins

Rebel plots, bootleg liquor, underdog alliances and Edgar Allan Poe-try all await you in the latest addition to the Hunger Games universe. Sunrise on the Reaping is the long-awaited account of Haymitch Abernathy's path to victory during the 50th annual Hunger Games. With double the number of children sent into the arena and appearances from a cast of familiar characters, this book provides an entirely new perspective on the history of Panem. While Haymitch's victory at the the end of this book is not a surprise, the stakes still feel higher than ever in the small wins and losses that Haymitch and his loved ones face both in, and outside, the arena. — Dhanika Pineda, assistant producer, NPR Music

This is just a fraction of the 380+ titles we included in Books We Love this year. Click here to check out this year's titles, or browse nearly 4,000 books from the last 13 years.

