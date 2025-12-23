© 2025 KASU
Before Beyoncé, there was Esther Phillips: Celebrating the R&B singer's 90th birthday

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 23, 2025 at 11:01 AM CST
American singer Esther Phillips (1935-1984) performing on stage, circa 1975. (Michael Putland/Getty Images)
Michael Putland/Getty Images
American singer Esther Phillips (1935-1984) performing on stage, circa 1975. (Michael Putland/Getty Images)

Tuesday marks what would have been R&B singer Esther Phillips’ 90th birthday. Phillips was a hugely popular teenage R&B singer who, in 1962, recorded the top-10 hit “Release Me.”

That success would lead to the album “The Country Side of Esther Phillips.” But the record fell into obscurity.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with journalist Michael Hall, who writes about Phillips in “The R&B Singer Who Recorded the Greatest Country Album You’ve Never Heard,” which appears in the December issue of Texas Monthly.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

