'Wake Up Dead Man': Rian and Nathan Johnson on blending mystery and faith in new 'Knives Out' movie

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 30, 2025 at 11:00 AM CST
(L-R) Josh O’Connor and Daniel Craig in "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery." (Courtesy of Netflix)
Courtesy of Netflix
(L-R) Josh O’Connor and Daniel Craig in "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery." (Courtesy of Netflix)

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with writer-director-producer Rian Johnson and his cousin, composer Nathan Johnson, about their work on the new Netflix film “Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.”

In addition to being a murder mystery, the film also dives deep into issues of faith and religion. Both Rian and Nathan Johnson were brought up as evangelical Christians.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

