'Mr. Nobody Against Putin' shows pro-war propaganda campaign in Russian schools

After Russia invaded Ukraine, Putin’s regime required schools across the country to adopt a curriculum promoting war, degrading Ukraine and delivering pro-Russian propaganda.

In a small industrial town called Karabash, one school teacher films what’s happening, feeling powerless and guilty of being part of Putin’s pro-war propaganda machine. The teacher, Pasha Talankin, fled Russia, fearing that his life might be at risk. Outside Russia, he collaborated with Danish filmmaker David Borenstein on “Mr. Nobody Against Putin.” The documentary is nominated for an Oscar.

