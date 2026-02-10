Geese: Tiny Desk Concert

When Geese stopped by the NPR Music office in December, bassist Dominic DiGesu geeked out with a bag of trinkets to display on the Desk: a small, toy goose gifted to them on tour, a stuffed Snoopy, a figurine of Sonic cradling Jesus, Minecraft sticky notes and a Mets hat. Since the release of 2025's Getting Killed, the critical and fan reception has been wild and hard to parse — even my colleagues at All Songs Considered dove into the phenomenon . But here, the members of Geese ignore the noise and lean into their decade of collaboration together.

Geese's set is charmingly earnest and a bit melancholy, focused on the quieter moments of Getting Killed. It's truly the band in its purest form. Frontperson Cameron Winter sings seated, gazing out as he strums his guitar. Emily Green shines bright here, keeping the pulse of the band as she plays guitar with a jagged edge. The rest of the lot play mostly with their eyes closed, locked into the songs they've been touring with since last spring. As the music swells, like in "Half Real," Geese soars.

SET LIST

"Husbands"

"Cobra"

"Half Real"

MUSICIANS

Cameron Winter: vocals, guitar

Emily Green: guitar

Dominic DiGesu: bass

Max Bassin: drums

Sam Revaz: piano, keys, electronics

TINY DESK TEAM

Producers: Dora Levite, Bobby Carter

Director/Editor: Maia Stern

Audio Director/Mix: Josh Newell

Videographers: Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame

Audio Engineer: Josephine Nyounai

Production Assistant: Dhanika Pineda

Tiny Desk Team: Ashley Pointer, Felix Contreras

Series Editor: Lars Gotrich

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Executive Director: Sonali Mehta

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton

Copyright 2026 NPR