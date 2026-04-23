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Amaia: Tiny Desk Concert

NPR | By Anamaria Artemisa Sayre
Published April 23, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT

Spanish singer Amaia is walking contradiction. She's a multi-instrumentalist, easily traipsing between piano, chair flute and — not featured in this Tiny Desk performance — her signature harp. But all of this hardly compares to a voice that dances between ferocity and softness.

The opener here, "C'est La Vie," jumps from charged piano to luxuriant strings — a perfect embodiment of her musical duality. "Zorongo," a mashup of canon classics "Zorongo Gitano" and "Rumores de la Caleta," lets loose the tremor of flamenco. Her set leaves Spain for a moment with the bachata-fueled "Auxiliar." Last year's Si Abro los Ojos No Es Real aimed to incorporate more global Latin elements and experimental production; this Tiny Desk version of "Giratutto" presents that edgier side of her sweetness.

Back at the piano, Amaia closes with a tribute to a park in her hometown. It's a tender reminder that, even as she plays with her sound, that she will always return to Pamplona.

SET LIST

  • "C'est La Vie"
  • "Nanai"
  • "Zorongo"
  • "Auxiliar"
  • "Giratutto"
  • "Yamaguchi"

MUSICIANS

  • Amaia: vocals, piano, chair flute
  • Victor Martinez: guitar, percussion, music director
  • Luis Martinez: guitar, electronics, percussion
  • Anika: violin, charango, percussion, background vocals
  • Zazo: keys, viola
  • Pedro Campos: bass, keys
  • Abril Saurí: drums, background vocals

TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producer: Anamaria Sayre
  • Director/Editor: Maia Stern
  • Audio Director/Mix: Josh Newell
  • Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter
  • Videographers: Maia Stern, Kara Frame, Joshua Bryant, Ben de la Cruz
  • Audio Engineer: Hannah Gluvna
  • Production Assistants: Dhanika Pineda, Alina Edwards
  • Photographer: Michael Zamora
  • Tiny Desk Team: Ashley Pointer, Felix Contreras
  • Series Editor: Lars Gotrich
  • Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
  • Executive Director: Sonali Mehta
  • Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton

Copyright 2026 NPR
Education and Community Culture
Anamaria Artemisa Sayre
Anamaria Sayre is a multimedia producer for NPR Music with a focus on elevating Latinx stories and music. She's the producer for Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture, and the curator of Latin artists at the Tiny Desk.