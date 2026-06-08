Ayra Starr: Tiny Desk Concert

This Black Music Month, Tiny Desk celebrates the undeniable legacy of BET. Like the network that put Black artistry first, these sets reflect the essence of Black music.

Ayra Starr has dreamed of being behind the Desk since she was 14 years old. When that day finally arrived, she wanted the focus to be on her stage presence and distinctively deep-toned vocals. So she traded her signature "Fashion Killer" looks for a simple black sweatsuit, embracing the stripped-down spirit of our platform.

Starr and her band arrived with a set that was balanced nearly to perfection — a standard that she attributes mostly to her Nigerian roots. They deliver Afro-fusion grooves, dreamy soundscapes and high-energy rhythms in a collection of songs, highlighting the versatility that has made her one of the most exciting young voices in global pop. Hip winds are encouraged through a sultry string of tracks including "Gimme Dat," "Who's Dat Girl" and the unreleased "Tornado," from the upcoming album Starrgirl.

By the end of her set, Starr offers a glimpse into the vulnerability beneath her popstar persona with "Amin" and "Orun." The faith-infused records showcase her perseverance and gratitude for how far she's come and what next for the shining Starr.

SET LIST

"Birds Sing of Money"

"Gimme Dat"

"Who's Dat Girl"

"Tornado"

"Rush"

"Commas"

"Amin"

"Orun"

MUSICIANS

Ayra Starr: vocals

Vin Landolfi: guitar

Gabe Bennett: drums

Philip Cornish: keys

James Bratten Jr.: bass

Dominique Treadwell: background vocals

Elyscia: background vocals

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Alanté Serene

Director: Maia Stern

Audio Engineer/Mix: Josephine Nyounai

Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Video Editor: Joshua Bryant

Videographers: Maia Stern, Kara Frame, Joshua Bryant

Audio Engineer: Tiffany Vera Castro

Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer

Photographer: Michael Zamora

Tiny Desk Team: Josh Newell, Felix Contreras

Series Editor: Lars Gotrich

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Executive Director: Sonali Mehta

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton

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