Tiny Desk Radio: Chappell Roan, Mashrou' Leila, Kacey Musgraves

Host Anamaria Sayre celebrates Pride Month with an iconic Tiny Desk by Chappell Roan, a moving set from the Lebanese band Mashrou' Leila and a Kacey Musgraves show filmed on a pivotal day for gay rights in the United States.

Look for Tiny Desk Radio on your local NPR station.

Chappell Roan: Tiny Desk Concert

Mashrou' Leila: Tiny Desk Concert

Kacey Musgraves: Tiny Desk Concert

Tiny Desk Radio is produced by Noah Caldwell and Walter Ray Watson. Lars Gotrich is the series editor. Neil Tevault is our technical director. Suraya Mohamed is executive producer, and the executive director of NPR Music is Sonali Mehta. Our theme was composed by Kaelin Ellis.

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