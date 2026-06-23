Fred Hammond: Tiny Desk Concert

This Black Music Month, Tiny Desk celebrates the undeniable legacy of BET. Like the network that put Black artistry first, these sets reflect the essence of Black music.

Fred Hammond has been a leading architect of modern gospel music, particularly praise and worship, for over 40 years. From his time in groups like Commissioned and United Tenors to leading the choir Radical for Christ and maintaining a long solo career, it's easy to see why Hammond's visit to the Tiny Desk is frequently requested and long overdue.

Fans for every Hammond era will find moments to sing along here. The recent "Love Never Fails" is designed to charge up your faith. Hammond takes us back to his Commissioned days with the 1986 track "Running Back to You." His mega-hits "Jesus Be a Fence Around Me" and "No Weapon" are the perfect one-two punch for anyone needing spiritual encouragement against trying times. When we get to the perennial fan-favorite "We're Blessed" (with a little bit of "Glory to Glory" sprinkled in), Hammond declares: "Tiny knows how to party in the Holy Ghost!" If the audience in the room that day is any indication, you won't want the show to end either. So just restart the video and keep the praise party going.

SET LIST

"Love Never Fails"

"Celebrate (He Lives)"

"They That Wait"

"Running Back to You"

"Jesus Be a Fence Around Me"

"No Weapon"

"You Are the Living Word"

"Let the Praise Begin"

"When the Spirit of the Lord"

"We're Blessed"

MUSICIANS

Fred Hammond: vocals

Asaph Ward: keys

Phillip Feaster: keys

Stephen Bruton: keys

Morgan Turner: keys

Lacy Comer: drums

Gary Edwards: background vocals

Rachael Hammond: background vocals

BreeAnn Hammond: background vocals

Marcus McFarlin: background vocals

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Mitra I. Arthur

Director/Editor: Joshua Bryant

Audio Director/Mix: Josh Newell

Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Maia Stern, Kara Frame, Alanté Serene

Audio Engineer: Neil Tevault

Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer

Photographer: Zayrha Rodriguez

Series Editor: Lars Gotrich

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Executive Director: Sonali Mehta

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton

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