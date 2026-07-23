Jazz singer-songwriter Nicole Zuraitis makes an introspective epic

In 2024, singer-songwriter Nicole Zuraitis took home the Grammy for best vocal jazz album with a record of all original songs, practically unheard of in the jazz world. Now she's back with her most ambitious project yet: the devil i knew, an epic 20-track album presented in five parts.

On this episode of Jazz Night in America, Zuraitis walks us through each of the five themes of the album – from being the martyr to looking in the mirror. Despite the story being deeply personal, Zuraitis hopes the challenging reality of self-reflection resonates.

"It's not about me," says Zuraitis. "It's about what the listener hears in the end, or what they need to hear."

Credits:

Producer: Trevor Smith; Mastering: Ron Scalzo; Senior Producer: Sarah Geledi; Executive Producer: Steven A. Williams; Executive Producer at NPR Music: Suraya Mohamed; Executive Director of NPR Music: Sonali Mehta; Host: Christian McBride.



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