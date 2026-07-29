British artist produces detailed portraits and cityscapes. His drawing tool is the typewriter

Twenty-nine-year-old British artist James Cook is gaining international accolades for his art, which includes portraits of public figures (artists, writers and more) as well as cityscapes and landmarks.

What sets him apart from others is that his drawing tools are nearly 100 vintage typewriters. Some of his works are inked entirely in black and white, others employ splashes of color.

Among his latest are Wimbledon, which he ‘typed’ from the iconic stadium’s center court, Times Square, and portraits of artist Frida Kahlo and philosopher Plato.

Host Robin Young talks to Cook about his art and how he does it (including the secret messages he sometimes inserts into his work).

/ Frida Kahlo by James Cook. (Courtesy of James Cook)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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