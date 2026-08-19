Why Aitana's 'Superestrella' is the surprise Latin hit song of the summer

"Superestrella" is pretty close to perfect pop.

Its catchy hook, syrupy, love-filled lyrics and a resonant drum beat make it tailor-made for head-bopping. It's an almost early-2000s party song, about falling for a cute guy in the club, even if doing so might be a mistake.

But despite its song of the summer magnetism, the way it has swept most of the Spanish-language world, eventually climbing up Billboard's Hot Latin Songs chart to reach No. 1 in early August, is still a bit surprising.

To start, the song is over a year old, released by the Spanish artist Aitana on her fourth album, 2025's Cuarto Azul. The Latin Grammy-winning singer from Catalonia first gained notoriety for her time on a local music competition TV show, Operación Triunfo (oddly, a background she has in common with another Catalonian artist, Amaia, whose Tiny Desk you can check out here). And while she's had a number of hits in Spain, "Superestrella" is undeniably her biggest global song to date. "I never imagined that 'Superestrella' could go so far and connect with so many people outside Spain," Aitana told Billboard.

Historically, Spain's pop has been mostly created and championed within the country. In recent years, Spanish musicians like Rosalía and Quevedo, an artist from the Canary Islands who made a name for himself through collaborating with the Argentine producer Bizarrap, have topped the charts across Latin America. These have ultimately felt more like exceptions than evidentiary shifts towards a more united Spanish-language music scene.

But there is something uniting about "Superestrella" this summer. I have heard it blaring out of tienditas and World Cup watch parties, where Aitana performed the song during Spain's official World Cup victory celebration alongside the team. Beyond the competition, "Superestrella" also meets a bigger moment for Latin America.

The region has experienced a difficult year, from natural disasters to political upheaval. Last year, Bad Bunny's record-breaking Debi Tirar Mas Fotos, his most popular album yet, skyrocketed to success because of how it explicitly addressed Puerto Rican independence and sociopolitical issues islanders face. A slew of concept-based albums from other artists in the same vein, like Karol G and Cazzu, have followed. But now as pain feels more prominent in Latin music, it seems people are looking to escape as a better way to soundtrack their lives. Something to help the imagination take us all somewhere a little warmer, freer, perhaps more glamorous. In "Superestrella," Spain, which exists on the outskirts of the typical Latin pop industry, seems to be offering just that.

"It's not easy to fall in love with a superstar," Aitana belts on her heart-thumping chorus. We're not all superstars, but "Superestrella" allows us to imagine what it feels like.

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