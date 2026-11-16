Gracie's Corner: Tiny Desk Concert
The first time I heard a Gracie's Corner song, it stopped me in my tracks. The beat cranked so hard that I rushed over to see what my niece was watching. "This can't be for toddlers," I thought. Turns out I was being introduced to a platform that is educational, empowering and, yes, age-appropriate. It's not often that an animated series makes music that grown folks actually enjoy, but this family production out of Houston, Texas, has changed the way so many hear nursery rhymes.
Graceyn Hollingsworth, the inspiration and voice behind Gracie, came to the Tiny Desk properly prepped. The series was created with Graceyn's parents, Dr. Javoris Hollingsworth and Dr. Arlene Gordon-Hollingsworth, when they noticed a lack of Black representation in children's programming. Both parents watched proudly from the Tiny Desk sidelines as 13-year-old Graceyn led the band through a high-energy, beat-heavy set that had kids and adults dancing and singing along.
The little ones could hardly contain themselves when the costumed versions of Gracie and Derrick joined for "Phonics Song," "Elephant Song" and "Veggie Dance." Then Houston rap legend Paul Wall popped up for "Wheels on the Bus (H-Town Remix)," and the grown-ups got just as loud. By the end, the whole room was smiling and moving, soaking in a moment that showed what learning, inclusion, hard work and Black girl magic look like when they come together.
SET LIST
- "Row, Row, Row Your Boat"
- "Money Song"
- "Phonics Song"
- "Elephant Song"
- "The Ants Go Marching"
- "Dinosaur Song"
- "The Birthday Song"
- "Wheels on the Bus (H-Town Remix) (feat. Paul Wall)"
- "Veggie Dance"
MUSICIANS
- Graceyn Hollingsworth: vocals
- Paul Wall: vocals
- Anthony "Boogie" Nicholson: bass, keys, music director
- Cody Smith: guitar
- Dre Jones: keys
- Larry "G Beats" Grant Jr.: drums
- Aldarian "Pnut" Mayes: drums
- Christelle Pascal: background vocals
- De'Ja Davis: background vocals
- Kierston Hall: costumed dancer
- Jada Dean: costumed dancer
TINY DESK TEAM
- Producer: Alanté Serene
- Director/Editor: Joshua Bryant
- Audio Engineer/Mix: Josephine Nyounai
- Creative Director: Bobby Carter
- Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Maia Stern, Kara Frame, Mitra I. Arthur
- Audio Engineer: Becky Brown
- Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer
- Director, Music Visuals: Becky Lettenberger
- Photographer: Lexy Beale
- Tiny Desk Team: Josh Newell, Felix Contreras
- Series Editor: Lars Gotrich
- Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
- Vice President, Music: Sonali Mehta
- Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton
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