© 2023 KASU
Craighead Doughboy Statue - Website Header Background - 2880x210.png
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education & Technology
KASU News Graphic 300x225.png
Local and Regional Headlines
Here is where you can find news about Jonesboro, Craighead County, and Arkansas at large, as well as news for Missouri and Tennessee.

Arkansas classrooms invited to tell their stories for the NPR student podcast challenge

KASU | By Brandon Tabor
Published January 18, 2023 at 11:28 AM CST
Student Podcast Challenge - Blog.png
NPR

The NPR Student Podcast Challenge is underway until April 28. It's the fifth year that the NPR Education team has conducted the contest, which gives children an opportunity to tell their story and have their voice heard on the air.

Janet Lee with the NPR Education team spoke to KASU News' Brandon Tabor about the contest and how classroom can get involved. The grand prize winner will get a visit from the NPR Education team and have their story air nationally during an NPR News Magazine show. Finalists will receive a swag bag for participating.

More details about the challenge, including submission guidelines and official rules, can be found at npr.org/studentpodcastchallenge2023 or by clicking on the Student Podcast Challenge link under the Events tab at KASU.org.

Tags
Education & Technology NPRKASU's Morning Edition
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
See stories by Brandon Tabor