Hye Sun Choi awarded 2023 R.E. Lee Wilson Award at A-State's Distinguished Service ceremony

Graduating senior Hye Sun Choi, hailing from Seoul, South Korea, was honored with the 2023 R.E. Lee Wilson Award during the Arkansas State University's (A-State) Distinguished Service ceremony on April 27. Choi, who is expected to graduate in May, holds a 4.0 GPA with degrees in criminology and political science.

Reflecting on her time at A-State, Choi in her acceptance speech expressed her initial hesitations about attending school in another country but was welcomed by great people on her first day, and her experience only got better with each passing year. "I'm glad to have been part of Arkansas State and I'm glad that I will continue to be part of Arkansas State," she said.

Choi's leadership skills and academic achievements on campus earned her recognition from A-State. She served as the president of the Korean Student Association, an active member of the Criminology, Sociology, and Geography Club, and the Student Government Association. She was one of seven recipients of the A-State Distinguished Service Award (DSA), which recognizes undergraduate students for their leadership, scholarship, and citizenship.

A committee comprising of students, faculty, staff, and previous recipients of the Wilson Award selected the winners from the nominated students. The 2023 DSA winners were:

Sydney Stauffer : A marketing and sales major in the Neil Griffin College of Business, Stauffer is highly involved on campus and has held leadership positions with several student organizations. She has also achieved academic success, ranking in the top ten percent of past students in her major.

Kaleb Webb : Majoring in political science, world languages and cultures with an emphasis in global studies in the College of Liberal Arts and Communication, Webb has achieved academic success and has been recognized for his contributions to campus through various awards and honors. He has also held leadership positions in several student organizations and volunteered for community service projects.

Izzeldin "Izzo" Ahmed : A double major in biology and chemistry from the College of Sciences and Mathematics, Ahmed is described as highly motivated and dedicated by his instructors. He has achieved academic success, including being on the Chancellor's List, and has presented at various conferences during his collegiate career. He has also been involved in several student organizations and served as a student worker on campus.

Nathan May : A biotechnology major in the College of Sciences and Mathematics, May has achieved academic success and has been recognized for his research and data analysis skills. He is also an active member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity and has assisted in numerous events and activities on campus.

Mason Rhodes : Graduating with a degree in mechanical engineering through the College of Engineering and Computer Science, Rhodes has achieved academic success and has been recognized for his research and presentation skills. He has also been involved in several student organizations and served as an engineer for A-State's team that participated in NASA's Student Payload Opportunity with Citizen Science.

Rylie Bowman: A strategic communication major in the College of Liberal Arts and Communication, Bowman has achieved academic recognition and has served the student body with various on-campus involvement. She has also held leadership positions in student organizations and volunteered for community service projects.

Arkansas State University The seven A-State students honored with the 2023 Distinguished Service Award.

The R.E. Lee Wilson Award, presented annually to an outstanding graduating senior at A-State, recognizes excellence in academic achievement, leadership, and involvement in campus and community activities.

Editor's Note: Some information is rewritten from an A-State press release.

