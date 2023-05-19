Here is where you can find news about Jonesboro, Craighead County, and Arkansas at large, as well as news for Missouri and Tennessee.[ Read our Mission Statement ]
Unveiling Jonesboro's hidden history: ASU Museum spotlights Black owned businesses and their owners
The ASU Museum is working on a project to share stories about Black owned businesses and their owners from Jonesboro's past. KASU's Brandon Tabor sat down with Jill Kary to learn more about the project. She's the curator at the ASU Museum who is spearheading the Black business owners directory exhibit.
Anyone who wants to contribute to the project can contact Kary via email or calling 870-972-2074.