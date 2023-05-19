© 2023 KASU
Local and Regional Headlines
Local and Regional Headlines

Unveiling Jonesboro's hidden history: ASU Museum spotlights Black owned businesses and their owners

KASU | By Brandon Tabor
Published May 19, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT

The ASU Museum is working on a project to share stories about Black owned businesses and their owners from Jonesboro's past. KASU's Brandon Tabor sat down with Jill Kary to learn more about the project. She's the curator at the ASU Museum who is spearheading the Black business owners directory exhibit.

Anyone who wants to contribute to the project can contact Kary via email or calling 870-972-2074.

