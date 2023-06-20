© 2023 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education & Technology
Local and Regional Headlines
Here is where you can find news about Jonesboro, Craighead County, and Arkansas at large, as well as news for Missouri and Tennessee.[ Read our Mission Statement ]

ASK U: How do you feel about Arkansas not recognizing Juneteenth as a state holiday?

KASU | By Cidney Davis,
Brandon Tabor
Published June 20, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT

In 2022, President Joe Biden made Juneteenth an official federal holiday, meaning many federal offices were closed to celebrate the end of slavery in America.

The Pew Research Center reports that at least 28 states and the District of Columbia also recognizes Juneteenth as a state holiday, with Tennessee officially adopting it in 2022.

Meanwhile, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders on June 16 proclaimed every third Saturday in June as "Juneteenth Independence Day" in the state. However, Arkansas is among many other states who have not officially adopted the holiday at the state level.

KASU News Intern Cidney Davis was at the Juneteenth in Jonesboro community fair on Saturday gathering responses from you in a new segment we're developing that we're calling "Ask U". It's our vox pop project where we give you an opportunity to sound off on various topics.

For our first segment, Cidney went around asking Jonesboro residents how they felt about the Juneteenth holiday not being adopted at the state level in Arkansas. The voices in the vox pop were Dr. Cherisse Jones-Branch, Alicia Hill, La'Metria Butler, RaeChelle Haywood, Rev. Perry Jackson, and Goldie Hollmin.

Our hope is to create more opportunities for you to have your voice heard and to meet you where you are. Follow us on Facebook to learn when and where we'll have something to ask you.

Tags
Education & Technology JuneteenthArkansas HistoryBlack historyDiversity, Equity, Inclusion, and BelongingKASU's Morning Edition
Cidney Davis
See stories by Cidney Davis
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
See stories by Brandon Tabor